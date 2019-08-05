Video of girl arranging a funeral for her lizard goes viral leaves Twitterati in splits

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 05: A funny video of a lizard's funeral have gone viral on various social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote,"So my neices lizard that she found outside died today... she had the house throw a whole a** funeral for it," said Bri. She adds, "This kid went all tf out for her lizard and didn't come to play with decor or food or the burial site, this is a thread on how it went y'all LMFAAOOOOOO."

so my neices lizard that she found outside died today... she had the house throw a whole ass funeral for it... mind you this kid went all tf out for her lizard and didn't come to play with decor or food or the burial site, this is a thread on how it went y'all LMFAAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/J3PPXSs8C2 — bri (@briianarenae) August 4, 2019

The video shows hilarious funeral reception which has cookies, cheese, crackers and gift baskets for the guests. It also includes a handmade cardboard sign that reads 'Thank you for your support'.

As the videos went viral, most people commented saying that they couldn't stop laughing watching the clips.