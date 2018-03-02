Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
BJP10
NPF00
OTH00
Tripura - 60
PartyLW
BJP30
CPI20
OTH00
Meghalaya - 60
PartyLW
CONG00
UDP00
OTH00
Nagaland Assembly Election
PartyLW2013
BJP101
NPF0038
CONG008
IND008
NCP004
JDU001
Tripura Assembly Election
PartyLW2013
BJP300
CPI201
CPIM0049
CONG0010
Meghalaya Assembly Election
PartyLW2013
CONG0029
UDP008
HSPDP004
NCP002
NPP002
NESDP001
GNC001
IND0013
Video of escaped Lashkar militant Naveed Jutt with top Hizb terrorists surfaces in Kashmir

PTI
A fresh video has surfaced showing Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Naveed Jutt, who escaped from police custody last month, with top militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen in a forest area of the Valley.

Naveed Jutt

The video shows Jutt, carrying an automatic rifle, exchanging hugs with some Hibzul Mujahideen militants, although police officials refused to comment on the video saying they were verifying its veracity.

The video is believed to have been filmed somewhere in a forest area of south Kashmir, as Jutt had joined Saddam Padder in Pulwama after his escape from custody from the SMHS hospital on February 6.

Two cops, on escort duty with Jutt, were shot dead by the militant and his accomplices before he made good his escape. Four people were arrested by police for facilitating Jutt's escape.

Kashmir's top police officer Munir Ahmad Khan had earlier hinted at this trend when he had spoken about information that the Naveed Jutt and the Hizbul Mujahideen commanders were "working together"

PTI

