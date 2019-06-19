Video of Dog saving girl from falling into water leaves Twitterati in tears

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 19: There is a reason dogs are called man's best friend. A heartwarming video has gone viral on various social media that shows a dog pulling a little girl by her dress in order to stop her from stepping into a water body. The video clip has left many emotional.

The video clip was also shared Physics-Astronomy.org on the micro-blogging site. Their tweet currently has over 92,000 retweets and over 2.08 lakh likes.

The 16-second video shows a little girl in a light blue dress can be seen walking towards a water pond. When she bends down on the edge of the bank to retrieve a ball from the water, the dog runs towards her and drags her back to safety. Moments later, the dog goes into the water and brings back the ball, presumably belonging to the little girl.

The video caught people's attention after it was shared on Twitter by cricketer Harbhajan Singh and chef Vikas Khanna.

After the video went viral, netizens were all praises for the dog whose quick action prevented an imminent accident.

The video has generated a flurry of reactions for dog lovers around the world. While many users hailed the dog as a "good boy", some called him a "hero". One user also commented saying that we don't deserve dogs.

The video is clearly winning hearts on the internet and WHY NOT! Isn't it absolutely adorable?