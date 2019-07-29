Video of cow casually strolling into IIT-Bombay classroom goes viral

Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 29: If you live in India, stray cattle is not an unusual sight. Among them, cows in India are as common a sight as people. While they may be common on roads, they're not exactly common inside classrooms. Yes you read it right.

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) were shocked and amused when a stray cow walked into their classroom mid-session on Saturday. The moment was captured on video and has gone viral.

The video shows the cow can be seen entering from the door, and casually strolling around, even as students flee in every direction. The cow is also seen climbing up the stairs in the seating gallery for the students.

As the video went viral, people on Twitter wondered how the cow got in. 'Did it crack the JEE exam?' quipped one.

This video from a hi-tech classroom at the world famous IIT Bombay - is a poignant reminder of the New India we are building.

While authorities at the premier institute have not authenticated the clip, several students confirmed that it was shot inside the campus.

The incident occurred during a test on Saturday at one of the lecture halls on the first floor of the Lecture Hall Complex building, claimed one student, adding that cattle on campus is a common sight, especially during monsoon.