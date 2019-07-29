  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Video of cow casually strolling into IIT-Bombay classroom goes viral

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 29: If you live in India, stray cattle is not an unusual sight. Among them, cows in India are as common a sight as people. While they may be common on roads, they're not exactly common inside classrooms. Yes you read it right.

    Students at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) were shocked and amused when a stray cow walked into their classroom mid-session on Saturday. The moment was captured on video and has gone viral.

    Video of cow casually strolling into IIT-Bombay classroom goes viral

    The video shows the cow can be seen entering from the door, and casually strolling around, even as students flee in every direction. The cow is also seen climbing up the stairs in the seating gallery for the students.

    As the video went viral, people on Twitter wondered how the cow got in. 'Did it crack the JEE exam?' quipped one.

    While authorities at the premier institute have not authenticated the clip, several students confirmed that it was shot inside the campus.

    The incident occurred during a test on Saturday at one of the lecture halls on the first floor of the Lecture Hall Complex building, claimed one student, adding that cattle on campus is a common sight, especially during monsoon.

    More COW News

    Read more about:

    cow video classroom students

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue