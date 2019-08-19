  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Video: Man survives after being struck by lightning

    By
    |

    Columbia, Aug 19: Literally a bolt from the blue like situation, a bolt of lightning struck near inches from a man in South Calorina named Romulus Mcneil, while he was walking towards his car. But he survived. He's alive and completely fine.

    Romulus Mcneils image that he shared on Facebook
    Romulus Mcneil's image that he shared on Facebook

    That's really strange! But it's true.

    Mcneil took it to Facebook to share his scary experience, the shocking moment of him encountering a bolt of lightning. He posted a video that was captured by the school surveillance footage where he works.

    In the video it is seen, McNeil was walking in the rain with his open umbrella when suddenly a flash of lightning struck the ground nearby around a foot or so, but leaving him alive. Startled McNeill dropped his umbrella before quickly picking it up and running to the parking lot.

    4 dead, 19 injured: Air pollution triggers fatal lightening in Bengal

    Mcneil is a Professional School Counselor at Horry County Schools and after he posted the video on facebook the video went viral everywhere from Whatsapp to Facebook and Youtube. People are calling him the Lightning man and are saying that he is The Luckiest man alive.

    More VIRAL VIDEO News

    Read more about:

    viral video lightning facebook

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue