Video: Man attempts to steal child but family members wake up and save her

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Chandigarh, Sep 18: A man attempts to steal a 4-year-old child while she was sleeping with her family members outside her residence in Ludhiana's Rishi Nagar area, in Punjab.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows a family was sleeping outside their residence in Rishi Nagar area, suddenly a man came with cycle trolly and he picked up a child while she was sleeping, he tried to put the child on the trolly.

#WATCH Punjab: A man attempts to steal a 4-year-old child while she was sleeping with her family members outside her residence in Ludhiana’s Rishi Nagar area. However, the attempt was foiled as family members woke up and rescued the child. The accused has been arrested. (17.09) pic.twitter.com/DB6ZfXnSt7 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

Meanwhile, a woman wakes up, probably the child's mother and she save the child from the stranger.

#StopUraniumMining: It is Centre vs State against treasured Nallamala forests

The man ran away as soon as the child's mother and some other family members woke up. However, the attempt was foiled as family members woke up and rescued the child. The accused has been arrested.