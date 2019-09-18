  • search
Trending PoK ISRO NASA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Video: Man attempts to steal child but family members wake up and save her

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Sep 18: A man attempts to steal a 4-year-old child while she was sleeping with her family members outside her residence in Ludhiana's Rishi Nagar area, in Punjab.

    Video: Man attempts to steal child but family members wake up and save her
    Video: Man attempts to steal child but family members wake up and save her

    A CCTV footage of the incident shows a family was sleeping outside their residence in Rishi Nagar area, suddenly a man came with cycle trolly and he picked up a child while she was sleeping, he tried to put the child on the trolly.

    Meanwhile, a woman wakes up, probably the child's mother and she save the child from the stranger.

    #StopUraniumMining: It is Centre vs State against treasured Nallamala forests

    The man ran away as soon as the child's mother and some other family members woke up. However, the attempt was foiled as family members woke up and rescued the child. The accused has been arrested.

    More VIRAL VIDEO News

    Read more about:

    viral video

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue