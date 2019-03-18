Video: Local people surprised to see water coming out of tree trunk in Karnataka

Bengaluru, March 18: Sometimes, scientific events are also seen as matters of miracle and in a country like India where faith is always powerful, it is often difficult for science to win over myth.

Recently, a tree in Karnataka stole the headlines after water was seen gushing out of its trunk when cut. The incident surprised many it did not take long for the tree to become an overnight sensation on Twitter.

The mysterious pouring out of water also made the environmentalists curious and they made the case a tool to explain the importance of trees in helping to raise underground water level.

Among the common people, though, the phenomenon remained a mystery. While some said it was unnatural, others felt it was a unique quality of that particular tree. Some even accused the video of water coming out of the tree's trunk as "photoshop phenomena".

There was a scientific cause to this, though. It was said that the tree which caught all eyes is one from the deciduous forest found in India and Myanmar. A few of these trees, locally called 'matti' can also retain water in their trunk during the summer time. The water is known to be a good remedy for ailments like stomach-ache.

