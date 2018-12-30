Video: Just before undergoing C-section, this woman had a fun-filled dance session

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Ludhiana (Punjab), Dec 29: Delivery of a baby is a serious business. A lot of care and caution goes into the run-up to the final day when a baby is born. But when we see the pregnant woman in the video below, we tend to suspect all our acquired wisdom so far. The footage shows the would-be mother wearing hospital uniform dancing to a popular Bollywood number and is even joined by a woman doctor and they together display their dancing skills. Yes, the woman's pregnancy is real and so is the video. She underwent a C-section soon after the dance got over.

Just a few minutes before the C-section delivery, the Doctor and the patient perform a nice jig. This happened in Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/ZOlzIhbQ8c — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 28, 2018

The video, which was shared by Mumbai-based Harsh Goenka, chairperson of the RPG Group, on Twitter, received a lot of attention. The woman in the video, Sangeeta Sharma, also assured the viewers, many of whom were stunned for sure, that there was no reason to worry over the doctors' way of handling her pregnancy saying she is a choreographer and has been dancing throughout her period of pregnancy. She said it was her second pregnancy and she had a C-section the first time as well. She, however, also cautioned people against trying the same blindly.

Thanks for sharing this ❤️️@hvgoenka sir. People who are doubting my doctor's intentions let me clear it was my second pregnancy and my first one also c-sec with the history of breech baby. So after completing my 9 months n few days we planned for c-sec. — Sangeeta sharma (@sangeeta_onish) December 28, 2018

And yes people should not follow this blindly it was easy for me as I m a choreographer n hv danced throughout my pregnancy. But certainly dance is best excercise during in pregnancy to stay happy n Fit if done in proper supervision 👍 — Sangeeta sharma (@sangeeta_onish) December 28, 2018

Her act nevertheless won her applause on Twitter with many women also wishing they could do the same during their time of labour.

Here are some reactions:

Three cheers to the doctor who could instill this confidence in her patient and I wish all my patients are like her. https://t.co/tzzYngjkwW — Dr Jagadish J Hiremut (@Kaalateetham) December 29, 2018

It is so beautiful and pleasant to watch. What a nice moment they have chosen to make their dance moves and the energy and warmth they displayed. Hats off. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/AFQUFTKv4w — ganram (@ganesan312) December 28, 2018

Wishh I had been Punjabi enough to do this jig before I went into labor all those years back.

And dear Ludhiana doc, tussi rock!@PickleJarIN https://t.co/Pf9xXkA7S8 — Vasanthi Hariprakash (@vasanthihari) December 29, 2018

Interesting way to reduce stress https://t.co/McQKVUqcFm — (Arun kulkarni) (@kulkarniaruns) December 29, 2018