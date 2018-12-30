Video: Just before undergoing C-section, this woman had a fun-filled dance session

  • search
    Ludhiana (Punjab), Dec 29: Delivery of a baby is a serious business. A lot of care and caution goes into the run-up to the final day when a baby is born. But when we see the pregnant woman in the video below, we tend to suspect all our acquired wisdom so far. The footage shows the would-be mother wearing hospital uniform dancing to a popular Bollywood number and is even joined by a woman doctor and they together display their dancing skills. Yes, the woman's pregnancy is real and so is the video. She underwent a C-section soon after the dance got over.

    The video, which was shared by Mumbai-based Harsh Goenka, chairperson of the RPG Group, on Twitter, received a lot of attention. The woman in the video, Sangeeta Sharma, also assured the viewers, many of whom were stunned for sure, that there was no reason to worry over the doctors' way of handling her pregnancy saying she is a choreographer and has been dancing throughout her period of pregnancy. She said it was her second pregnancy and she had a C-section the first time as well. She, however, also cautioned people against trying the same blindly.

    Her act nevertheless won her applause on Twitter with many women also wishing they could do the same during their time of labour.

    Here are some reactions:

