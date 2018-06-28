Video evidence of surgical strikes emerge

There is more proof of the much spoken about surgical strikes that the Indian Army carried out in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in 2016. Video clips were broadcast on several news channels on Wednesday night.

The clips show terrorists being killed and also bunkers being destroyed. The clips were taken by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Thermal Imaging cameras which were used by the Army to monitor the operation.

On September 28-29 2016, the Army carried out surgical strikes on seven launch pads across the Line of Control in PoK. The Army had confirmed the strikes and said that significant damage had been caused.

