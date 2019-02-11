  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 11: Nowadays, the law-keepers adopt all sorts of ways to raise people's awareness about road safety for some times, softer methods pay off better than enforcing strict punishments.

    Recently, the Delhi Police came up with a unique way of making people not caring to wear helmets during two-wheeler rides to understand the mistake they are making.

    Video: Why this Delhi traffic cop held a mirror in front of bike rider without helmet
    Image Courtesy: @dtptraffic

    A video has gone viral in which a Delhi Traffic Police officer is seen holding a mirror to a couple riding a two-wheeler with the woman riding pillion not wearing the head gear.

    The incident was captured by some passers-by at a traffic signal on a busy road in the capital.

    The officer then also shows the commuters some placards to convey a message about the safety rules by travelling without helmets.

    One of them read: ""The mirror does not lie. My helmet, my safety. What about you? Always wear helmets with the ISI mark. We wish you a safe journey."

    Another police official then comes forward and hands a souvenir to the two-wheeler riders. Both the officers were seen sporting helmets.

    The Delhi Police earned praise on the social media for the initiative:

     

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 9:15 [IST]
