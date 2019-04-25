  • search
    Video: Air India's Delhi to San Francisco flight catches fire at IGI airport

    New Delhi, Apr 25: An Air India's Delhi to San Francisco (Boeing 777) flight caught fire at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

    The incident took place while the aircraft was still at the bay.

    Representational Image

    According to a tweet by ANI, the fire took place in the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) of the plane.
    The fire started when the technician was repairing the air conditioner (AC) in the flight.

    However, the Air India termed it as a minor incident, since the plane was empty at the time of repair work, and was doused immediately.

    The airline's flight from Delhi to San Francisco was originally the second longest flight, behind the Emirates Auckland to Dubai flight that took 8,825 miles.

    Although the route was significantly longer, it took almost two hours less than the original journey - lasting 14 hours and 30 minutes in total.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 10:39 [IST]
