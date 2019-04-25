Video: Air India's Delhi to San Francisco flight catches fire at IGI airport

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 25: An Air India's Delhi to San Francisco (Boeing 777) flight caught fire at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

The incident took place while the aircraft was still at the bay.

According to a tweet by ANI, the fire took place in the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) of the plane.

The fire started when the technician was repairing the air conditioner (AC) in the flight.

#WATCH Air India Delhi to San Francisco (Boeing 777) flight caught fire in Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) yesterday at Delhi airport. Fire started during AC repair. Air India terms it minor incident, plane was empty at the time of repair work, fire was doused immediately. pic.twitter.com/Og790FVABE — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

However, the Air India termed it as a minor incident, since the plane was empty at the time of repair work, and was doused immediately.

Also Read | Air India offers special fares to Jet Airways' international passengers

The airline's flight from Delhi to San Francisco was originally the second longest flight, behind the Emirates Auckland to Dubai flight that took 8,825 miles.

Although the route was significantly longer, it took almost two hours less than the original journey - lasting 14 hours and 30 minutes in total.