Video of a MP petrol pump owner thrashing his employee with a whip goes viral

Bhopal, July 6: At a time when the nation is shocked by the rising number of mob lynching cases, a viral video where a Madhya Pradesh petrol pump owner is seen beating his worker with a whip showcases the horrific side of violence and cruelty in our day today life.

Along with the petrol pump owner, his friend also beat up the victim. The victim was first tied to a pillar and both the men mercilessly hit him with a whip for failing to come to work.

The employee told ANI that his boss and his friend physically assaulted him as he failed to report to his duty for five-six days after he met with an accident.

"I met with an accident so didn't go to work for five-six days. The petrol pump owner and his friend called me at the work place and beat me up," he told ANI.

Thankfully, the police took note of the crime and both the accused have been arrested.

