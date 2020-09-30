Victory triumphs: BJP leaders welcome Babri verdict

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 30: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday welcomed the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict, in which all 32 accused including including BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti saying victory has triumphed.

Taking to twitter, BJP leader Ram Madhav welcomes the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict, saying victory has triumphed. He says, the acquittal in RJB conspiracy case was long overdue and asks everyone to welcome the judgement.

In one of the first reactions to the Babri conspiracy case verdict, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweets "Jai Shri Ram". "All the accused, including Advaniji, acquitted. There was no pre-planned conspiracy to demolish the Babri structure," he added.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed happiness over the Babri Demolition case verdict and said justice wins. He also said that the decision makes it clear that for political bias by the then Congress government, who indulged in vote bank politics, led them to defame the country's revered saints, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, senior officials associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and various other social organisations.

The UP Chief Minister also said those responsible for the conspiracy should apologise to the people of the country.