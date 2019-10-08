Majestic 'Jumbo savari' marks Mysuru Dasara grand finale

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, Oct 08: A sea of people gathered in Karnataka's cultural capital Mysuru to witness the 'Jamboo Sawari', a march of a dozen caparisoned elephants led by 'Arjuna' carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru royals, on a 750 kg golden howdah.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa flagged off the 409th procession, to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, from the gates of the royal Amba Vilas Palace.

The procession also known as the victory parade consisted of artistes and tableaux from various districts depicting its regional culture and heritage, covering a distance of five km before ending at Bannimantapa.

Tableaux depicting various government programmes and social message, were also part of the procession.

The cultural troupes showcased 'Veeragase', 'Dollu Kunita', 'Goravara Kunita', 'Hulivesha', 'Tamate and Nagari Vadana', 'Somana Kunita', 'Puja Kunita', 'Beesu Kamsale', "Garudi Gombe', 'Jaggalige Mela', 'Karadi Majalu', 'Kangilu Nritya', 'Tamate Vadya', and 'Nandi Dhwaja', among others.

Reportedly, an estimated 40 lakh people had visited Mysuru during the festivities for the last nine days.

The Chief Minister accompanied by Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and a host of other dignitaries showered flower petals on the idol at around 4:15 pm to signal the start of the Jamboo Savari.

The Dasara procession is held on "Vijayadashami" day, signifying the victory of good over evil.

Earlier in the day, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular king of Mysuru took out the 'Vijaya Yatra' in the traditional silver chariot to the Sri Bhuvaneshwari temple located on the palace premises in the morning and offered puja to the Banni tree.

Yaduveer has conducted Khasagi durbar (private durbar) by ascending the golden throne as per royal traditions and performed various rituals during the nine days of Navarathri.

Elephants: The biggest attraction of Mysuru Dasara festival

Governor Vajubhai Vala attending the 'Panjina Kavayatthu' (torchlight parade) at Bannimantap, marks the end of the celebrations.