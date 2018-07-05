Victory for democracy says LS Dy Speaker on SC’s Delhi verdict

Coimbatore, July 5: Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre and said it was a victory for democracy.

He hailed the judgment giving "real power" to the elected government.

"It is victory for democracy," Thambidurai told reporters at the airport here.

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister C N Annadurai had asked whether there was any necessity for the post of a governor, while the real power vested with the elected government, he said.

There was no problem if the governor functioned within the limits of the constitutional framework, Thambidurai said.

Thambidurai, however, said he was not commenting on state governor Banwarilal Purohit conducting review meetings with district officials.

The main opposition DMK has been claiming that such meetings held by the governor amounted to "interference" in the state's autonomy.

