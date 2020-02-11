Victory does not make us egoistic, defeat doesn’t disappoint: BJP’s cryptic message

New Delhi, Feb 11: A poster with a cryptic message has come up at the BJP office. The text in Hindi says that victory does not make us egoistic and defeat does not disappoint us.

The poster carries the image of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was at the forefront of the BJP's campaign in Delhi.

While the AAP is way ahead in the race for Delhi, the BJP has made plenty of gains when compared to its 2015 tally. The AAP is leading in nearly 50 seats, while the BJP is ahead in around 20.

It may be recalled that all exit polls had predicted a clean sweep for the AAP. The BJP had however rejected the exit polls and expressed confidence that it would win the elections.

However now many within the party had admitted that the AAP would end up with the battle.

