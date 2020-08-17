US VP Kamala Harris' poster put up in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Aug 17: US Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris' poster has been put up in Tamil Nadu calling her "victorious".

Taking to Twitter, Harris' niece Meena, a 35-year-old lawyer based in California, Meena Harris, shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, "I was sent this from Tamil Nadu where our Indian family is from. It says PV Gopalan's granddaughter is victorious."

"I knew my great grandfather from our family trips to Chennai when I was young-he was a big figure for my grandma and I know they're together somewhere smiling now," Meena added.

I was sent this from Tamil Nadu where our Indian family is from. It says “PV Gopalan’s granddaughter is victorious.” I knew my great grandfather from our family trips to Chennai when I was young—he was a big figure for my grandma and I know they’re together somewhere smiling now. pic.twitter.com/WuZiKimmqj — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 16, 2020

The poster cropped up days after Kamala was picked by Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee.

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris, if elected, would be the first woman vice president ever for US.

Kamala's mother, Shyamala Gopalan, daughter of PV Gopalan, a high-ranking civil servant, was born in Chennai before she moved to the US for further study. Shyamala became a leading cancer researcher and activist in the US.

Speaking during an event on Saturday, Harris recalled how she and her grandfather would go on long walks in what was then called Madaras where the latter would tell Harris about the freedom fighters of India. Harris said that the lessons from her grandfather P V Gopalan, are the inspiration of her today.

"In Madras, I would go on long walks with my grandfather, who at that point was retired, and we take morning walks where I pulled his hand and he would tell me about the heroes who are responsible for the birth of the world's biggest democracy, and he would explain that 'tt's on us to pick up where they left off'. Those lessons are a big reason why I am where I am today," she added.