  • search

VHP wants PM’s answer and intervention on the issue of Ram Temple

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 6: Meeting of the high-powered committee (Ucchyadhikar Samiti) of Hindu saints in New Delhi has deliberated upon that what is stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get a law passed facilitating construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya by bringing a legislation in Parliament. They were of the view that let it fall in Parliament if this being the case, at least this will expose who all opposed to Ram Temple.

    VHP wants PM’s answer and intervention on the issue of Ram Temple

    Starting from top to bottom, saints have met President of India Ramnath Kovind. "They will seek Prime Minister's appointment in October and November to request him to bring the matter before Parliament and if need be convene a joint session and still if it fail to get passed, let saints go to people with the facts that who all are opposed to the Ram Temple," Vinod Bansal, spokesperson of VHP told Oneindia.

    Also Read | VHP criticizes former PM Manmohan Singh for his remark on 1995 SC verdict on Hindutva

    Saints and the VHP leadership are of the view that the matter is unnecessarily getting delayed by the people of wastage interest so the matter cannot be allowed to linger for infinity. How long the VHP should remain silent to the delaying tactics of a few. "We were expecting that by September something will be decided on it by the court but it was delayed on some or other pretext. So we have decided go with the decision of Ucchadhikar Samiti," Alok Kumar International President (executive) of VHP said.

    As per the VHP plan, they have decided to give memorandum to governors of all states in October, then the VHP will go to MPs irrespective of the party in November and finally go to people. Bansal said that in the meantime "We will seek PM's appointment." There is a particular format for meeting with the local MPs. Bansal said that VHP workers, saints and people supporting construction of Ram Temple will organise a rally in every constituency before a long delegation meets the local MP.

    Even if this fails to cut eyes much, people's awakening will start at very local level. "The local VHP workers and local saints will organise public awakening by organising gathering of puja as per the wishes of the local people. I can be anything any puja or ritual. They will be organised from homes to temple to park and another place." VHP is touch with the larger Hindutva conglomorate including Jains, Budhdhist and Sikhs for the cause of temple. The VHP considers them to be part of the Hindu society.

    Also Read | VHP starts expanding its base in villages to fight against Love Jihad

    Saints are saying that they have worked hard to bring the BJP to here from where Lok Sabha to Panchayat elections, they are everywhere. So the PM must share his doubt with saints else he should bring in law to pave the way for the construction of Ram Temple. "It would be our responsibility to expose anti-Ram people in the country. This is the commitment of saints and they are not ready to listen any excuse on this issue. It is time to deliver for the government which was voted to power for the issues that included Ram Temple too," added Bansal.

    Read more about:

    vhp ram temple prime minister narendra modi legislation parliament ayodhya

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 14:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue