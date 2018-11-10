VHP to organise a rally on December 9 in Delhi; a week-long public awakening from December 18

New Delhi, Nov 10: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to celebrate the occasion of demolition of Babri structure on Gita Jayanti instead of December 6 that they call Shaurya Diwas. The demolition took place on Gita Jayanti. The VHP has now decided to follow Vikram calendar for all its programmes. The day of demolition on December 6 1992 being on Gita Jayanti, so public awakening for the construction of Ram Temple will start from December 18 (Gita Jayanti) to December 26 across the country. The VHP also has a plan to organise a rally in Delhi on December 9.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Vinod Bansal told Oneindia, "Initially the programme of public awakening has been decided for a week but it is likely to go one till we reach out to maximum number of people. In this week-long programme spiritual powers will be invoked as per instructions from our revered saints."

Bansal said, "This programme is the last of the four tier programme decided by saints on October 5 in Delhi and will take place after the programme of meeting with MPs is over. We will be visiting every household to appeal every Hindu to organise religious rituals to support construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya as per their own belief wherever they want to do it be it at home, temple and public place. Jains, Budhdhists, Sikhs, Valmikis. Arya Samajis and Therapanthi all sects belonging to larger Hindu umbrella will be participating in this programme."

The VHP has also decided to organise three big rallies in three different parts of the country - one in Ayodhya, the other in Bengaluru and one in Nagpur - on October 25 together in which lakhs of people will participate. It has also been decided organising a huge rally in Delhi on December 9. The VHP has plans to show its strength in the Delhi rally to the government that now people are really angry with delay in construction of Ram Temple.

The VHP has already started its public awakening programme across the country which was decided by saints on October 5 in Delhi. They had met President of India Ram Nath Kovind immediately after the meeting. They have already met governors in October and meeting with MPs cutting across party lines just started.

Bansal said, "The public awakening programme has been given a week's time but it is expected to continue at least for a month. The month of December will be spent on these programmes. Meanwhile, Awadheshanand Giri Mahraj has decided to go on hunger strike from December 6 for demand of construction of Ram Temple. If no result has been achieved till that time saints will decide the next course of action at the Dharma Sansad on January 31 and February 1 at Prayagraj during Kumbh Mela where lakhs of saints will gather."