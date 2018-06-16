VHP to launch agitation against CIA after being called ‘religious minority group’

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has threatened to launch an agitation against the CIA after it was named as a religious militant organisation along with the Bajrang Dal in the World Factbook.

General Secretary Surendra Jain in a statement called the CIA 'anti-India' and said that VHP is a nationalist group and that they work for the country. He added that the allegations leveled by the CIA were 'baseless' and 'false'.

"This shows the CIA's anti-India mindset. The VHP will launch an agitation against it, " the statement added. Jain also said that the CIA was responsible for creating Osama Bin Laden and had no right to lecture others.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day