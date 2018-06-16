English

VHP to launch agitation against CIA after being called ‘religious minority group’

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Here are top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has threatened to launch an agitation against the CIA after it was named as a religious militant organisation along with the Bajrang Dal in the World Factbook.

    VHP to launch agitation against CIA after being called ‘religious minority group’

    General Secretary Surendra Jain in a statement called the CIA 'anti-India' and said that VHP is a nationalist group and that they work for the country. He added that the allegations leveled by the CIA were 'baseless' and 'false'.

    "This shows the CIA's anti-India mindset. The VHP will launch an agitation against it, " the statement added. Jain also said that the CIA was responsible for creating Osama Bin Laden and had no right to lecture others.

    Read more about:

    vhp agitation cia bajrang dal

    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 5:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue