VHP to hold meeting with Hindu saints for next course on Ram Temple after October 2

New Delhi, Sep 13: As decided by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) that if no headway is made on the issue of construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya by September 2018, the organisation may plan to devise a new strategy for it. So the steering committee of Hindu Saints known as Ucchadhikar Samiti will meet in Delhi/National Capital Region (NCR) after October 2 2018 to take a call after chief justice of India Dipak Misra retires. However, it may be shifted to Lucknow if chief of Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas Mahant Nritya Gopal Das does not keep well.

Vishwa Hindu spokesperson Vinod Bansal told One India that Sant Samaj was quite hopeful that the matter will be resolved before Chief Justice Dipak Mishra retires as day-to-day hearing was ordered. The Central government has completed four-and-half years but uncertainty still prevails. Sant Samaj cannot leave the matter to linger on forever.

Bansal said that the matter was unnecessary being dragged in the court for long in such a situation devising a new action plan for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya remains the only option and becomes necessary. There has been a big letdown on the issue for the VHP leadership as court verdict on construction of Ram Temple is not visible anytime soon. So the Sant Samaj has decided to come out a new plan which will be discussed after October 2, 2018.

VHP was hoping that the outgoing chief justice of India would take a final call on the matter before retiring. For the CJI, October 2, 2018 is the last day in the office and now it is unlikely that anything is going to happen in the court on the issue. In the meantime there had been many developments when the three judge bench headed by the chief justice hearing the case took a call if a five-judge bench should consider whether a mosque is integral to Islam as it was decided by the Supreme Court itself in 1994 and actual title dispute will be heard later.

Sources said that Ucchadhikar Samiti meeting will be a full house. All the Sant Samaj, VHP top brass and RSS functionary who has been entrusted with the responsibility to look after the Ram Janmabhoomi matter will be present in the meeting.

Not only in the agenda of the VHP but construction of Ram Temple has been in the agenda of the RSS and the BJP. So much so that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aadityanath visited Ayodhya many times after taking over as the chief minister of the state. The VHP has been trying for legislation passed by Parliament to facilitate construction of Ram Temple.