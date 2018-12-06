Home News India VHP to go slow on Shaurya Diwas; to observe it on Gita Jayanti to keep momentum going

VHP to go slow on Shaurya Diwas; to observe it on Gita Jayanti to keep momentum going

New Delhi, Dec 6: The demand for the construction of Ram temple is rejuvenated once again in past two-three months but the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is not observing the demolition day of Babri Mosque that is December 6 as 'Shaurya Diwas'. Actually the organisation is gearing up to hold slew of programmes for Gita Jayanti on December 18, 2018. The reason being that mosque was demolished on Gita Jayanti Day so it will be observed that day only now on.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal told Oneindia, "The sadhu, sages and VHP have decided to celebrate it as per the date followed by Vikram Samvat. The day on which the disputed structure was demolished falls on Gita Jayanti. So the day will be observed on Gita Jayanti that is on December 18 this year."

However, the VHP and various Hindu organizations will organize a number of religious programmes, including a 'hawan' with prayers that a grand temple of Lord Ram is built soon. Sarva baadha-mukti hawans will be held. Tributes will also be paid to the innocent kar sevaks who faced bullets and lost their lives. Nearly 500 prominent ashrams of the temple town would be lit with ghee lamps and illuminated with electronic lights to celebrate the day.

The VHP has come up with new sets of slogan like the way it was demolished by force, it will also be built by force. Actually the VHP by organising rallies all across the country wants to put pressure on the government that the demand of the organisations cannot be ignored. The organisation has already had over 150 rallies across the country. It has planned a big rally in Delhi on December 9 and Shaurya Diwash on December 18 will help to keep the momentum going.

The momentum will also go on with the Kumbh Mela around where lakhs of sadhu, saints and religious leaders will gather. Sources said that the issue of Ram Temple is going to be a big issue during the Kumbh Mela and if the government does not decide anything on this, the Dharm Sansad will take the next course of action which is scheduled to be held on December 31 and February 1.