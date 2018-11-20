VHP threatens nation-wide protest on Sabarimala if state govt continues right violations

New Delhi, Nov 20: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to start a nation wide movement in support of agitating people against entry of certain age group of women in Sabarimala temple. The VHP was of the view that if unconstitutional and repressive action of the Kerala government does not stop, the organisation will be forced to take it to the people across the country.

VHP has threatened to make Sabarimala temple like Ayodhya if the state government does not mend its ways. "We are waiting for the final court verdict and if no respectable solution is brought about a notion-wide protest and dharna will be organised by 5 crore devotees of Lord Ayappa," said national joint general secretary of VHP Surendra Jain.

On being asked if the VHP will go to court on this matter, Jain said that there are already 13 cases in the court and matter is delayed so there is no point filing a fresh case but the support of the VHP is with them. The VHP is supporting the movement in all possible ways. International general secretary of the VHP Milind Parande visited the protesting devotees.

VHP accused that the state government is not protecting women's right rather it has unleashed atrocities against the Ayappa devotees. Jain accused that Kerala chief minister is trying to turn Kerala into a Hindu-free state like Kashmir.

On Sabarimala issue, his behavior has become like a ruthless dictator. He has been repeatedly torturing Hindus under the pretext of the Supreme Court decision. In the name of preserving the rights of women, he is abusing the women themselves very cruelly.

Jain said that because of making the Sabarimala campus a center of cruelty, the Kerala High Court was compelled to make the comment that the Chief Minister of Kerala wants to turn Kerala into a battlefield. The way even the chanting of God's name has become a crime in Kerala, it has started disturbing Hindus quite a lot.

The Vijayan Government has made the pilgrim resting/standing and lounging places muddy by pouring water on the sites. Nobody is being allowed to stay after the Yatra After such a long climb, the government should have made proper arrangements for the devotees to rest, but in the name of arrangements, infrastructure and logistics, the communist government is only doing disorder and creating chaos there.

Buses carrying passengers are being threatened so that passenger vehicles cannot go there. There is neither potable water available nor adequate lavatory arrangements. Due to this, women devotees are facing more problems.

The Nayaa Abhishekam anointment that takes place only early in the morning is the auspicious occasion in which every Ayyappa devotee makes it a point to attend and witness. For this, they have to wait and stay overnight.

"The VHP asked why Section 144 is being imposed? Was there any possibility of any kind of riot there? The country wants to know from them as to what kind of threat to law and order was present there? They must clarify this!" he said.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad while condemning the abuses of the Kerala Government, cautions that its dictatorial behavior is acceptable neither to the Hindus of Kerala nor to one and all Ayyappa devotees spread across the world.