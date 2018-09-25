VHP starts expanding its base in villages to fight against Love Jihad

New Delhi, Sep 25: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is now getting ready to fight against smuggling of cow progeny, conversion and Love Jihad even in the villages as the organisation has decided to expand its base in 5000 villages. The VHP wants to expand its base as much as possible before Kumbh Mela starts in Allahabad.

They are reaching out to these villages where the VHP will have one of its worker to be named as dharmyadhya. This worker of the VHP will chalk out further strategy to expand the base of organisation in these villages by adding more number there. This campaign that has started on September 24 will go on till September 30, 2018.

Also Read | VHP set to re-start Ram Mandir movement

Activities of the RSS and VHP are focused in the Allahabad Kumbh and many decisions are taken there. The VHP sources said that preference of the organisation will be to select workers which are already trained by the VHP. Many villages have already selected such workers.

A senior office bearer of the VHP said that the main work of these workers would be service, security and building character. They will work to stop cow smuggling, work against forced conversion and keep a watch on love jihad. They say that security of the Hindu sisters and daughters, safety of temple and Matt and security of saints are paramount to them.

Also Read | Right wing groups embark on Love Jihad awareness programme in Coastal Karnataka

The VHP official said that they would also work to expose such people working against the national interest. The VHP also plans to strengthen Durga Vahini and try include more and more women in it. So they can become independent in the matter of their security and be ready for self protection.