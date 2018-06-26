English

VHP set to re-start Ram Mandir movement

    The Vishwa Hindu Parishad indicated it may restart its movement for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying the organisation will consult saints on the "future course of action" if the Supreme Court does not give its verdict on the issue in next three to four months.

    Addressing the media on the organisation council meeting in Delhi, VHP working president Alok Kumar said two resolutions were passed - one on the issue of cow protection and another on the influx of the Rohingya Muslims into the country.

    Kumar said the construction of Ram Temple was discussed during the meeting and reiterated the organisation's stand that it will wait for the apex court's order on the matter.

    "We hope that Supreme Court would hear daily this case from July. We want temple at that site... Our muslim brothers can build mosque outside of that area," he said.

    Replying to a question, he said they want temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya "lawfully" but if the issue "hangs in the court for more than three months then we will consult saints for the future course of action."

    Asked about former VHP leader Pravin Togadia launching a new outfit, Kumar said that would not have any negative impact on his organisation as the VHP "is not based on the ambition or ego of one person".

    "The VHP operates on the basis of collective leadership," he said but added Togadia can return to the VHP.

