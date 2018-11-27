  • search

VHP says, lots of talks have been done on Ram Temple, now it is time to deliver

By
    New Delhi, Nov 27: Buoyant by the success of November 25 rallies in Ayodhya and many other places in the country, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is exerting its full strength to make December 9 rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi even a bigger success in terms of number of people attending it. They are expecting around five lakh people to join the Delhi Dharm Sabha.

    VHP says, lots of talks have been done on Ram Temple, now it is time to deliver
    Supporters participate in Dharam Sabha’, being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya.PTI Photo

    Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Vinod Bansal told Oneindia, "See around 16.5 crore people have so far participated in the Ram temple movement since 1984 during the various course of the movement and campaign taken by the VHP and not a single incidence was reported to be provoked by Ram Bhakts where they turned violent. You must understand that they are not a crown but Ram Bhakt who are demanding construction of temple of Lord Ram at his birth place. There has not been a single incidence when even a wrong comment was passed by them on anyone. Everything has been peaceful so far and will always be peaceful as they are sticking to their cause only."

    But there is slight change in their stand that they don't want to be taken for granted anymore when Bansal said, "So far, we have been saying that this is the government of Ram Bhakts. There was a slogan that Jo Janmabhoomi ki Baat Karega, Wahi Desh Par Raj Karega (Those who talks about birthplace of Lord Ram, they will rule the country) but there is slight change that Baat (talk) has been replaced with Kaj (work). As lots of talks have been done not, now it is the time to deliver. Not a single traitor to the cause of Lord Ram will be able to step up stairs of Parliament. So leaders irrespective of party lines must understand that nothing will happen without Lord Ram."

    Bansal said that People from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi will come to attend the Dharm Sabha. The VHP is getting a good feedback and before that big Dharm Sabha is organised, around 200 small Dharm Sabha is planned in Delhi to invite people to come to attend December 9 Dharm Sabha. The same is happening outside Delhi for the mass mobilisation.

    "We are inviting people with Akshat (rice) and Moli (sacred band) and they will offer these things to Lord Ram at the venue of Dharm Sabha. This was on the instruction from saints and the crowd will be unprecedented. This will be a clear message for the government as winter session is scheduled from December 11. So the government must step in for this," added Bansal.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 12:51 [IST]
