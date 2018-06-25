VHP resolves to expand its activities to empower Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

New Delhi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) governing council resolved to further expand its service activities to economically, educationally, health-wise and socially empower Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes brethren.

Ekal Vidyalay (One-Teacher Schools) Movement has its units in about 62,000 villages of the country and plans are afoot to cover over 100,000 villages during the span of next two years. Besides this, other service activities will also see considerable expansion.

VHP working president Alok Kumar said that some unholy forces including tukde-tukde gang were out to destroy the warp and woof of the socio-cultural fabric of the country, harm the national interests, destroy national unity and territorial integrity, and surely their satanic activities were getting exposed by the day. "We would never allow them to succeed in their inimical and hostile designs," said Kumar.

Kumar also said, "In such states where cow slaughter and cow smuggling were unlawful, the VHP volunteers had already been protecting the cow progeny through lawful means, and we expect other citizens of those states also to come forward to ensure comprehensive implementation of the law to protect the cow progeny - which is complete ecology and crown of the animal kingdom."

In their first resolution, the representatives present, demanded state and central Governments respectively to form separate "Ministry for Bharatiya Cow Progeny Protection, Preservation and Promotion" as a deference to the Adesh of the Sant fraternity given in the Dharma Sansad held at Udupi based on concern for the country's sustainable organic agriculture, Annadaata farmer, environment and ecology, cow progeny, Constitution of the Republic and the Swarajya Self-Government) worldview and paradigm of Mahatma Gandhi.

The VHP working president said that around 250 representatives gathered here from across the country to discuss subjects like grand temple at Rama Janma Bhumi, Protection of Cow Progeny, Cow-Promotion and Development, Social Harmony, Infiltration of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims, attacks on Hindu minorities in neighbouring countries, further expansion of Seva works, women empowerment and self-reliance and security, pseudo-secularist and tukde-tukde gang conspiracies, etc.

In its second Resolution, the meeting termed the increasing number of Rohingya Muslims in the country as an internal and external security threat and in order to neutralize the infiltration problem called upon the government to make a law, seal the Indo-Bangladesh border, deploy additional security agencies with the BSF, formation of a Parliamentary Committee and deport the infiltrators without delay and also appealed to the people of the country to boycott the infiltrators economically-socially and hand them over to the police administration.

