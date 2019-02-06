VHP puts off Ram temple agitation till general elections

New Delhi, Feb 06: The Vishawa Hindu Parishad said on Tuesday that it would hold off its agitation for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya till the general elections scheduled in April-May.

VHP working president Alok Kumar said that the decision was taken last week at the Dharam Sansad in Allahabad after discussions among Hindu seers.

Alok Kumar, said the seers in the Dharma Sansad felt that raising the Ram temple issue in the middle of an election would make the issue "petty and political".

It is to be noted that the Ram Janambhoomi Movement has been spearheaded by VHP and the organisation has been running a nation-wide campaign for the past several months in order to put pressure on the government to pass a law for building the Ram temple in Ayodha.

"The VHP has decided to suspend its campaign for constructing the Ram Temple at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhaya till the General Election process gets over, as the organisation does not want it to become an election issue," VHP's international joint general secretary Surendra Jain told PTI.

Jain, however, stressed that the VHP is committed to its cause for building Ram temple in Ayodhaya and will decide his future strategy after the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which are expected to be held in April-May.