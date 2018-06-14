English

VHP plans legal action against the agency defaming it

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    New Delhi: US intelligence agency CIA in the update of world factbook called Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal under the political pressure group and leaders category as a religious terrorist organisation while the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as nationalist organisation. Separatist organisation Hurriyat Conference and Jamiat Ulama e Hind were called religious organisation.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Both these organisations - Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal - have raised objection over the US intelligence agency CIA calling them religious terrorist organisation. VHP is of the view that the US does not know what a nationalist organisation and terrorist organisation mean.

    Bajrang Dal claims to be a social, religious and cultural organisation and such attempt is to defame these organisation and both the organisations are mulling legal action against it. Former MP and VHP leader Ram Vilas Vedanti said that the US intelligence agency did not have any knowledge about India. He said that people of VHP are saints, worshipers and nationalists. He questioned the US by saying that the US does not see terrorists in them who shout Pakistan Jindabad in India.

    Former Bajrang Dal chief Vinay Katiyar said that Bajrang Dal was a creative organisation.

    "We object to the observation made by the CIA on the hindu organisations." Katiyar said, adding that VHP was a social organisation which works among youths, works for protection of cows and helps religious organisation.

    It also works among tribals of the country. He called the entire move as politically motivated and termed it a conspiracy. Bajrang Dal said that they are consulting legal help to take action on it.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 21:44 [IST]
