VHP makes U-turn after extending support to Congress over Ram Mandir issue

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 20: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar on Sunday retracted his statement and said that the Hindu outfit is not going to support Congress or any other political party.

Kumar said that he was extending the offer to all the parties and not specifically to the Congress.

The statement comes after media reports suggested that the VHP would support Congress if the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is on the party's election manifesto.

Also Read | Shatrughan Sinha avoids question on Ram temple; joins Mamata's opposition rally

Kumar had earlier asserted that it is open to backing the Congress in the polls, if the grand old party in its poll manifesto promises to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The construction of a Ram temple has gained momentum in the recent past, with elections around the corner. A number of organisations and political parties have been mounting pressure on the Centre to initiate construction of the temple in Ayodhya- the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Both VHP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been pressurising the government into fast-tracking the Ram Mandir.

Also Read | RSS clarifies: 'Ram Temple should be ready by 2025, never said construction should begin in 2025'

However, the BJP has said that it would wait for the Supreme Court's verdict on the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court recently fixed January 29 as the next date for hearing in the case.