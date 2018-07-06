New Delhi, July 6: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has given two-month's time the time to the government that is till August 2018 to solve the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri issue and if nothing substantial happens the VHP will take up the matter to high-powered committee of the organisation and the sages and saints. The Supreme Court has heard the case today and the next hearing is on July 13.

VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said that the matter must be sorted out in day-to-day hearing. The Allahabad High Court had already ruled that mosque was built after demolishing the temple. So the SC has to decide on the ownership issue. And if someone says that the matter is being raised due to election getting closure, it is not questioning the VHP but the SC.

Surendra Jain said that Archeological Survey of India official K K Mohammad time and again said that the so-called secularists deliberately delayed the matter getting solved else it was settled long ago. "The matter is already long delayed, we have been fighting and waiting for the grand Ram Temple for long so no more delay is required," said Jain.

Jain said that the VHP has full faith that judiciary will decide the matter soon. The court has already brushed aside interference made by different players including Subhramanyam Swamy. The SC understands the agenda of 2019 so it seems that the decision will be delivered in a month or two.

He said that the VHP would take a call on issue if it was not decided by September, 2018. There is also no need to look into the matter linking it with the elections as it is being done by a certain section. There is no need to politicize the matter by linking it with vote bank. "We are cooperating with the administration," said Jain.

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader that the matter would be solved very soon as even Muslims agree to it now. Most of the Muslims are ready with this idea that Ram Temple should be made. They will be given out side the city of Ayodhya as much as they want.

