VHP criticizes former PM Manmohan Singh for his remark on 1995 SC verdict on Hindutva

New Delhi, Sep 26: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on September 26 has condemn remarks made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh against the 1995 Supreme Court Judgment describing 'Hindutva is a way of life'.

The former PM while delivering second memorial lecture of Late Shri A B Bardhan referred to the 1995 judgment of the Supreme Court of India that had described 'Hindutva is a way of life'. The former PM is reported to have said that Justice Verma's judgment virtually disturbed 'a kind of constitutional sanity'.

International working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar said that Congress president was describing himself as Shiv Bhakt whereas its leaders are challenging the sanity on the Supreme Court in describing Hidutva as a way of life.

He said that words used by the former PM against the judgment show his frustration due to the rejection of his party in various elections. It is surprising that while one leader of his party is described as Shiv Bhakt while the other is questioning Supreme Court order.

The VHP leader further says, "By making such remarks, Singh is completely out of sync with the views almost unanimously held by the respected philosophers and spiritual leaders including Dr S Radhakrishnan and Yogi Aurobindo. Such comments of Singh has exposed his lack of understanding of the Indian ethos and values." The VHP condemns his remarks and holds that there is no occasion to review the judgment.

"We also wonder that in 10 years when he was the Prime Minister, Singh never raised this question and did not take any step for the review of the said judgment. It is amusing that such aggression is only occasioned when he is in opposition," the VHP working president said.

The VHP said that even in 2016 a seven judge constitutional bench presided by the then Chief Justice T S Thakur declined to review the 1995 Judgment. Moreover, Singh had himself expressed his willingness to know how many Muslims are there in the army which was kind of communalization of armed forces.

The VHP added that organisation wishes to make it clear that creating such controversies in the build up to 2019 General Elections shall not help the diminishing party but shall boomerang by the collective will of Indian people.