    Veteran Telugu director Kodi Ramakrishna passes away

    Hyderabad, Feb 22: Renowned and prolific director of Telugu cinema Kodi Ramakrishna passed away in a hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. The director was under the critical condition and was hospitalized at AIG Hospital, Gachibowli.

    Kodi Ramakrishna

    Kodi Ramakrishna was an Indian film director and writer known for his works predominantly in Telugu cinema, and a few Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films. Kodi Ramakrishna has directed a wide range of films, in a variety of genres such as drama films; Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya (1982), Mangamma Gari Manavadu (1984), Thalambralu (1986), Aahuthi (1987), Bharatamlo Bala Chandrudu (1988), Station Master (1988), Muddula Mavayya (1989), Maa Aavida Collector (1996), Pelli (1997), and Dongaata (1997).

    Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu conveyed his condolences on twitter. He tweeted, "Extremely saddened by the news of director Kodi Ramakrishna garu's demise. His contribution to Telugu Cinema is unparalleled, our industry will never forget his work. My thoughts & prayers are with his closed ones... May his soul rest in peace!"

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 17:22 [IST]
