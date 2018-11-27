  • search

Veteran journalist Radhakrishnan Nair dies at 54; Tributes pour in

By
    New Delhi, Nov 27: Veteran journalist Radhakrishnan Nair passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday at the age of 54. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

    Born in 1964, he was the eldest of four siblings. Nair moved out of Kerala for opportunities in Delhi and worked in United News of India (UNI) for a few years before shifting to television journalism.

    Veteran journalist Radhakrishnan Nair
    He joined CNN News18 in 2006 and was promoted as Managing Editor of CNN-IBN in 2014. Radhakrishnan has worked for DD, BBC and also Sony before joining CNN.

    He made a remarkable presence in the field of journalism while working for UNI and CNBC. He has been in the field for more than 25 years.

    Condolences poured in for Nair on Twitter with Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Suresh Prabhu also expressing sorrow over his untimely demise.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
