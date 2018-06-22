English

Veteran journalist Prabhakar Choubey passes away

    Veteran journalist and litterateur Prabhakar Choubey passed away after a prolonged illness at a city hospital here, officials said. He was 83-year-old.

    According to a senior official, Choubey passed away late evening at AIIMS here.

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh condoled Choubey's death and said that he, in his career spanning 54 years, made invaluable and memorable contribution in the fields of journalism and literature, the official said.

    His last rites would be conducted here today, the official said.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 7:33 [IST]
