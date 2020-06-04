Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee no more

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, June 04: Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for his middle-of-the-road cinema and films such as "Chhoti Si Baat" and "Rajnigandha", died on Thursday from age related health issues. He was 93.

Basu died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence.

SC orders Delhi-UP-Haryana to frame common policy for travel in NCR | Oneindia News

"He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the morning. He wasn't keeping well for quite some time due to old age and died at his residence. It's a great loss to the film industry," Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), told PTI.

Bollywood music director Wajid Khan passes away due to coronavirus

Pandit said the filmmaker's last rites will be performed at Santacruz crematorium.

Some of his best known works are "Us Paar", "Chitchor", "Piya Ka Ghar", "Khatta Meetha" and "Baton Baton Mein".