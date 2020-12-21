Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93; PM Modi condoles

'Ready to take any responsibility': Rahul at Sonia's crucial meet with Cong 'rebels'

New Delhi, Dec 21: Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away Monday. He died a day after his 93rd birthday. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had tested positive for Covid-19 in October and was admitted to AIIMS in the national capital.

He will be cremated in Chhattisgarh where his body will be taken either later in the day or on Tuesday.

The senior Congressman was a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Chhattisgarh until April this year. He was also the AICC General Secretary (Administration) until a recent reshuffle within the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vohra.

"Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades", tweeted PMO quoting PM Modi.

Tweeting his condolences, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that "Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love & condolences to his family and friends."

Vora is the third senior leader of the Congress, after Tarun Gogoi and Ahmed Patel, to die in last two months.