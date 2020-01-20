  • search
    Veteran Cong leader Shamsher Surjewala passes away at 87

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi/Chandigarh, Jan 20: Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala passed away in Delhi on Monday following prolonged illness. He was 87. Surjewala, father of party leader Randeep Surjewala, breathed his last at the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi this morning, family sources said.

    Shamsher Singh Surjewala was a five-time MLA and one-time Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana. He was also the former president of the Haryana Congress and a former minister. He was president of the Haryana Krishak Samaj and fought for the rights of farmers.

    Former MP Kamal Bahadur Singh passes away at the age of 94

    His body was taken from AIIMS to Narwana in Haryana where his cremation will take place later in the day. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited AIIMS and met Randeep Surjewala to convey his condolences on Monday morning.

    "In the passing of Shri Shamsher Singh Surjewala, we have lost a popular & respected Congressman who worked tirelessly in the service of India's farmers & the development of Haryana. My condolences to his family & friends. Om Shanti," Gandhi tweeted.

    Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also condoled his demise and said he was sad on hearing the news. "My tribute to the departed soul. May God give peace to his soul and strength to the family to bear this grief," he said.

    Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said,"Deeply pained at the demise of former Haryana Congress chief, former Rajya Sabha MP and former Haryana minister Shamsher Singh Surjewala. "His passing away is a big loss and it will be difficult to fill the void. The state has lost an able politician, an icon of development and a great public servant," she said. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath have also condoled his demise.

    Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 16:31 [IST]
