YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Veteran actress Vijayashanti likely to join BJP soon

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Nov 23: Senior Congress leader and actress Vijayashanti is likely to join the BJP soon, sources close to her said on Monday.

    Veteran actress Vijayashanti likely to join BJP soon

    The former MP was not active in Congress partys activities and programmes in the state for the past few months. Once it happens, Vijayashanti would be the second popular star in South to join the BJP after Khushbu in Tamil Nadu.

    Khushbu too had quit Congress and embraced BJP. Her entry into BJP, a sort of homecoming, will give a shot in the arm to the saffron party which is going all out to capture the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the elections to be held on December 1.

    Big plans afloat as BJP eyes 2024 elections

    Vijayashanti, who began her political career with BJP, joined TRS Party and switched loyalties to Congress in 2014 before formationof Telangana state. She was not happy with the treatment she is being given in the Congress party. She may soon leave for the national capital and join BJP in the presence of senior leaders such as Amit Shah, the sources told PTI.

    Talking to reporters during GHMC poll campaign, BJPs national vice-president D K Aruna said Vijayashanti will soon join the party and many more leaders were in queue.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp actress politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X