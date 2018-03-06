Veteran actress Shammi aunty passes away

Veteran actress Shammi popularly known as 'Shammi aunty' passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday.

She appeared in many popular television serials such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and Filmi Chakkar. Shammi was married to film producer-director Sultan Ahmed for seven years before they were divorced. Shammi is the younger sister of fashion designer Mani Rabadi.

Shammi has appeared in over two hundred Hindi films. She remained a sought-after with filmmakers when it came to goofy and comic roles.

She was born as Nargis Rabadi in 1931, in a Parsi family in Mumbai.

