  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passes away in Pune

    By PTI
    |

    Pune, Dec 18: Eminent theatre and film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo passed away due to age-related ailments at his Pune residence on Tuesday evening, family sources said.

    He was 92. "I spoke to his son-in-law. He passed away due to age-related complications," playwright Satish Alekar told PTI.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Lagoo, who was a trained ENT surgeon, played important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra in post-Independence era alongwith Vijay Tendulkar, Vijaya Mehta and Arvind Deshpande.

    As an actor, his roles in Marathi plays such as "Natsamrat" and "Himalayachi Saoli", and films such as "Pinjra" made him popular.

    Anti-CAA protests: Bollywood speak up for Jamia students

    In Hindi, he essayed memorable roles in films such as "Ek Din Achanak", "Gharonda" and "Lawaris", to name a few. Lagoo, affectionately known in theatre circles as Doctor', was also known for his progressive and rationalist views which he expressed without fear.

    More ACTOR News

    Read more about:

    actor bollywood

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 0:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue