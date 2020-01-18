  • search
    Veteran actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 18: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was on Saturday injured in a car accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

    Shabana Azmi
    According to reports, the incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck.

    Her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe.

    Azmi (69) was first rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri in Mumbai. Doctors at the hospital said she was undergoing necessary medical examination.

    Dr Santosh Shetty Executive Director and CEO, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital said Azmi is stable and under observation.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who expressed concern about the actor after the news came.

    "The news of @AzmiShabana Ji's injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery," Modi tweeted.

    Born on 18 September 1950, Azmi is the daughter of poet Kaifi Azmi and stage actress Shaukat Azmi. Azmi made her film debut in 1974 and soon became one of the leading actresses of Parallel Cinema, a new-wave movement known for its serious content and neo-realism and received government patronage during the times.

    Her performances in films in a variety of genres has earned her many praise and awards, which include a record of five wins of the National Film Award for Best Actress and several international honours.

