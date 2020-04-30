  • search
    Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away. He was 67.

    The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning.

    The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

    In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

    He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an "infection".

    After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

    The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern", also featuring Deepika Padukone.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 9:52 [IST]
