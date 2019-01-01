Veteran actor Kader Khan passes away at 81

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 1: Veteran actor Kader Khan, who is well known for his comic roles in films like Hum,Coolie and Haseena Maan Jayegi passed away on Monday at the age of 81 due to prolonged illness.

The actor had been admitted after complaining of breathlessness and was put on a BiPAP ventilator. He was unable to talk and also showed signs of pneumonia.

Kader, 81, is survived by his wife Hajra, son Sarfaraz, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

My dad has left us. He passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time due to prolonged illness. He slipped into coma in the afternoon. He was in the hospital for 16-17 weeks. "The last rites will be performed here in Canada only. We have our entire family here and we live here so we are doing it," Khan's son Sarfaraz told PTI. "We are thankful to everyone for their blessings and prayers," he added.

Earlier, the rumours of his death started doing rounds on the social media, which were dismissed by his son, Sarfaraz who was by his ailing father's side in Canada. Kader Khan was being taken care of by his son and daughter-in-law.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan had shared wishes for his good health on Twitter."KADER KHAN .. actor writer of immense talent .. lies ill in Hospital .. PRAYERS and DUAS for his well being and recovery .. saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films .. great company, a Libran .. and many not know , taught Mathematics," he wrote in his tweet.

Born in Kabul, Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna's "Daag" and has featured in over 300 films. He wrote dialogues for over 250 movies. Before becoming an actor, he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan's "Jawani Diwani".

As a screenwriter, Khan frequently collaborated with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. His films with Desai include "Dharam Veer", "Ganga Jamuna Saraswati", "Coolie", "Desh Premee", "Suhaag", "Parvarish" and "Amar Akbar Anthony" and films with Mehra include "Jwalamukhi", "Sharaabi", "Lawaaris", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar".