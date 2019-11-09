‘Very severe’ cyclonic storm Bulbul to make landfall in Sunderban delta tonight

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Bhubaneswar, Nov 09: Cyclone Bulbul which intensified from Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) to very severe cyclonic storm on Friday is expected to make landfall tonight at the Sunderban delta along the India-Bangladesh border.

IMD on November 7 issued forecast and warning for the next five days for Odisha. 'Orange Warning' has been issued for 9 and 10 November for districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur where heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to be expected at isolated places.

[Bulbul to intensify into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm; 'Orange Warning' for Odisha]

Several parts of Bengal and Odisha are receiving heavy rainfall. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall up to 204 mm will occur in north coastal districts of the state till November 10.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Bulbul will make landfall with a wind speed of up to 135 km an hour.

Will be updated